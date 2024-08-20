Search
Jiaoying Summers to perform at Helium Comedy Club 2024

ALL INDIANA CHINESE COMEDY

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We had a fun chat with comedian Jiaoying Summers, known as the queen of “Dark Truth” comedy.

Jiaoying is bringing her unique humor to the Helium Comedy Club on August 21 for a special event, and it’s going to be a night full of laughs.

Jiaoying’s comedy is all about telling it like it is, with a sharp and witty style that connects with audiences.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her work, this show is one you won’t want to miss.

If you’re looking for a great night out, grab your tickets and get ready for some serious entertainment at Helium Comedy Club.

Jiaoying Summers is sure to deliver a performance that will leave you laughing all the way home!

