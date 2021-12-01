All Indiana

Jingle Rails celebrating 12th holiday season at Eiteljorg Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art is welcoming families back to Jingle Rails and its 12th holiday season.

While returning its classic railroads featuring nine G-scale model trains on 1,200 feet of tracks, the museum also brought back the museum’s family discovery area and have given it a new look this year.

The exhibit takes families on an adventure through iconic landmarks, in miniature form, starting with downtown Indianapolis and visiting the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore. Each stop gives visitors a chance to learn about the landmarks and surrounding area.

The works of art are created from all-natural materials like bark, tree, roots, pine cones, acorns, seed pods and honeycomb.

There is a new edition as well: a recreation of San Francisco and its hills, trolleys and landmarks, such as Alcatraz, Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 39 and more.

Eiteljorg Museum Marketing Director Bert Beiswanger talked with News 8’s Randall Newsome about why the museum picked the city as this year’s new attraction.

Tickets are available online or at the door. The event runs until Jan. 17. The museum is closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.