Joella’s Hot Chicken heats up Indy with new menu items and BOGO Sandwich Extravaganza

Rachel Holst, the Regional Director of Operations for Joella’s Hot Chicken in Indiana, is spicing up the local takeout scene with a mouthwatering lineup of delectable treats.

Among the tempting additions to the menu are the Slaw and Garlic Aioli Sandwich and the irresistible Pimento Cheese Sandwich.

For those craving bigger bites, the Jumbo Tenders are a must-try, complemented perfectly by sides like Mac n Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, and Green Beans.

And what’s hot chicken without some cool dipping sauces?

Joella’s offers a range of flavors, including the classic Ranch, zesty Pimento Ranch, and the beloved Jojo sauce.

Plus, don’t miss out on the Buy One Get One (BOGO) deal for à la carte sandwiches, available until November 16th, giving you even more reason to indulge in Joella’s flavorful creations.