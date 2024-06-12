Joey Chestnut contest ban; Aaron Rodgers facing fines: Is This Anything?

Joey Chestnut banned from Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

In a surprising turn of events, Westfield’s Joey Chestnut will not compete in this year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. The 16-time champion cited a rule change on endorsements as the reason for his exclusion.

Major League Eating (MLE) announced yesterday that Chestnut was barred from participating due to reports of his endorsement deal with the plant-based food company “Impossible Foods.” George Shea, co-founder of MLE, stated, “We could not allow Chestnut to compete in the Nathan’s contest while endorsing another hot dog company.”

MLE issued a statement saying, “Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. We hope he returns when he is not representing a rival brand.”

Late last night, Chestnut responded on social media, stating that MLE and Nathan’s “are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.” He added that the decision would “deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment” but assured fans, “you’ll see me eat again soon.”

Aaron Rodgers may be fined for skipping minicamp

Aaron Rodgers could face fines for missing the first day of the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp. Heading into his second season with the Jets after a long tenure in Green Bay, Rodgers’ absence was unexcused, according to head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh noted that Rodgers was attending an event that was “very important to him.”

Under NFL rules, skipping mandatory minicamp is a finable offense. Missing the first day could result in a $17,000 fine, while missing the second day could lead to a $34,000 punishment. The Jets’ minicamp started on Tuesday and ends Thursday.

Rodgers’ absence is notable as he missed most of the 2023 season due to injury.