Joey Chestnut prepares for World Record Popcorn-Eating Challenge at Victory Field

We talked strategy with competitive eater Joey Chestnut Monday on “All Indiana” as he’s preparing for his latest eating challenge this week at Victory Field.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Chestnut will have eight minutes to beat the current world record for popcorn-eating by chowing down on more than 28.5, 24-ounce servings.

The competition will begin at 6:40 p.m. prior to the Indianapolis Indians battling the Rochester Red Wings at 7:05 p.m.

Prior to the main event, Chestnut will also attend the game on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to practice his competitive eating skills by devouring items from the dollar menu. Chestnut will meet with fans starting at 6 p.m. in Center Field Plaza prior to the Indianapolis Indians taking on the Iowa Cubs at 7:05 p.m. During the game, Chestnut will participate in eating challenges during the third and fifth innings.

During both games, fans will receive free bottles of Joey Chestnut products. The first 500 fans to the game on Tuesday, Aug. 16 will receive a free bottle of Joey Chestnut’s Classic Boardwalk Coney Sauce and 3,000 fans will receive bottles while exiting the stadium. While supplies last on Tuesday, Aug. 23, fans will receive complimentary bottles of Joey Chestnut’s Creamy Green Hatch and Jalapeno Wing and Dipping Sauce as they exit the stadium.

For more information about Joey Chestnut, visit JoeyChestnut.com. For more information about the Indianapolis Indians and to purchase tickets, visit MILB.com.