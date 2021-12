All Indiana

Joey Chestnut to compete in St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Competition

When it comes to eating, Joey Chestnut, American competitive eater, knows how it’s done!

He even set a new record this past July at the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Chestnut is known around the world for his talent, and he’s about to face another competition this weekend in Indy.

The St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Competition is happening at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, on Georgia Street in downtown Indianapolis.