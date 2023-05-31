John Wick 5 and Al Pacino becoming a father again at 83-years-old, Is This Anything?

The boys are back again to talk about the latest trending topics.

According to Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake, Hammer discussed the buzz about John Wick 5 in its early development.

The film comes months after the smash hit “John Wick: Chapter 4,” bringing in $363 million worldwide.

Nigel then discussed actor Al Pacino, known for his roles in the 1983 film “Scarface,” and the series “The Godfather,” becoming a father again at 83.

It is rumored that Pacino will be expecting to have another child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

The actor has three other children from partners Beverly D’Angelo and Jan Tarrant.

