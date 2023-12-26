Join Aries Spears for four nights of stand-up at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis

Search
by: Dylan Hodges
Comedian Aries Spears, known for his unwavering wit and comedic prowess, is set to bring an uproarious four-night stand-up extravaganza to the Helium Club in Indianapolis. From Thursday, January 4th, to Sunday, January 7th, audiences can revel in Spears’ distinct brand of humor.

Having soared to fame on the beloved show MAD TV, Spears has since carved an illustrious path with critically acclaimed Showtime specials. His performances consistently sell out, promising evenings filled with laughter and unparalleled comedic insight.

In an exclusive interview overview with “All Indiana” co-host Cody Adams, Spears discussed his upcoming show and shared insights into his career and recent projects. His dedication to delivering outstanding performances and insightful commentary ensures an evening filled with laughter and engaging discussions.

For those eager to catch Spears live at the Helium Club, tickets are available via his official website and the Helium Club’s platform. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience one of stand-up comedy’s enduring talents firsthand.

