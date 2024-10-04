Join Myles Rowe at the SRO Pirelli GT4 America Race at the IMS

Miles Rowe, representing NXG Youth Motorsports, is preparing to make his sports car racing debut this weekend at the SRO Pirelli GT4 America race during the eight-hour event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rowe, who will be racing a Porsche for Rooster Racing alongside teammate Rob Holland, joins the competition that features a variety of GT cars, including McLarens, Mercedes, and BMWs.

“This is a racer’s dream,” Rowe said, describing the excitement surrounding the event. The race, part of a full weekend of activities, will see Rowe racing in the GT4 America series, an event that requires teams to swap drivers mid-race. He explained that during the pit stops, quick transitions are critical: “It’s quite quick…you have about 35 seconds to get in and get everything strapped in safely.”

Rowe, who first drove at the speedway in 2021, expressed his excitement about racing at the historic venue again. “The speedway is great… it’s like home for me,” he shared. Rowe acknowledged the support from key figures and organizations such as Roger Penske and NXG Youth Motorsports, which has played a significant role in helping him pursue a long-term career in racing.

Rowe also reflected on the mindset he brings to the track, emphasizing the importance of learning and staying open to new experiences. “You meet so many different kinds of people at the track… I always make sure to be open to anything,” he said.

When asked if speed ever unnerves him, Rowe admitted that while it can be surprising, it’s more of a thrill than a fear. “I have the heart of a driver,” he said.

Fans can watch Miles Rowe race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Gates open at 8:35 a.m. on Saturday and 10:35 a.m. on Sunday.