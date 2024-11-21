Jon McLaughlin returns to Indiana for holiday performance at Palladium in Carmel

Singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin, known for weaving his life experiences into his music, is set to return to Indiana for a holiday performance at the Palladium in Carmel. Born and raised in Anderson, Indiana, McLaughlin now resides in Nashville but credits his Indiana roots for much of his artistic inspiration.

“This is my second time performing at the Palladium,” McLaughlin said. “It’s literally my favorite room to play. The acoustics are incredible, and I’m bringing some special guests this year like I did last year. It’s going to be awesome.”

The concert, part of his growing tradition of holiday performances, is an opportunity for McLaughlin’s local family to see him perform. “My family is still in Anderson, and I have siblings here in Indianapolis,” he said. “It’s great to have them nearby for these shows.”

McLaughlin’s music often draws from personal experiences and family life. With two daughters and countless songs inspired by his wife, he explained how his Midwestern upbringing influences his artistry. “Where I’m from, it’s just in the blood,” he said. “Whether I know it or not, that Indiana, Midwestern mentality is in everything I do.”

While McLaughlin’s debut album “Indiana” celebrated its 15-year anniversary last year, he continues to evolve as an artist, blending influences from Billy Joel, Elton John, and Harry Connick Jr. into his soulful, piano-driven style. He noted that his Christmas music often allows him to explore new depths of creativity. “For some reason, my Christmas stuff is where I feel like I can let the soul speak a little more,” he shared.

As McLaughlin prepares for his December performance, he hopes to establish the Palladium show as an annual tradition. “I’d be so happy if, year after year, this became a holiday staple,” he said.

McLaughlin will take the stage at the Palladium to share his blend of heartfelt originals and soulful holiday classics, adding his voice to the season’s soundtrack. Fans can look forward to an evening that captures the spirit of both his music and the holiday season.

For more information, visit jonmcl.com.