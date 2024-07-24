Jon Ryan talks about “Gut Punch” at Indy Shorts International

Jon Ryan, a writer and director, recently talked about his new film, “Gut Punch.” This film stars popular comedians Joe List, Radel Ortiz, and Greer Barnes.

“Gut Punch” has been chosen to be shown at the Indy Shorts International Film Festival, which is an Oscar-qualifying event.

Ryan shared why he decided to submit “Gut Punch” to festivals and why he chose Indiana.

He said he was welcomed into Indiana’s warm film community in 2016 and has fond memories of his time there.

“Gut Punch” is set to be screened on July 25th at 7:30 p.m. at the Living Room Theaters. This screening is a big opportunity for Ryan and his team.

They hope the Indiana audience will enjoy the film and give positive feedback. Ryan believes the film’s stars, Joe List, Radel Ortiz, and Greer Barnes, will bring laughter and joy to the viewers.

The Indy Shorts International Film Festival is known for showcasing many great films.

Being part of this festival is a big honor for Ryan and his team.

They are thrilled to have “Gut Punch” included in the lineup.

Ryan hopes the film’s humor and heart will resonate with the audience.

Ryan is looking forward to seeing how “Gut Punch” is received at the festival.

He is excited to share his work with the Indiana film community once again.

The screening on July 25th is sure to be a special event for Ryan, his team, and all the attendees.

Tickets for the screening are available now, and Ryan encourages everyone to come and enjoy the film.