Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Jordan Coleman talks”Sisterhood at the Conservatory” movement

ALL IN HONORING MAKING A DIFFERENCE

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Jordan Coleman joined us to talk about an uplifting movement called “A Seat at the Table.”

It is a project called “Sisterhood at the Conservatory,” concentrating on spotlighting every effort, impact, and influence of women working together in aid of one another within their community.

The discussion was all about sisterhood, collaboration, and positive changes that happen when people come together for one purpose.

Jordan’s discussion gave an even deeper understanding of how powerful those ties are and how much they contribute to the creation of a supportive and impactful community.

Take a look at the full interview above for more information.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Attack at festival in Germany...
International News /
Emily Gartner Designs breathes new...
All Indiana /
‘Act A Foo Improv Crew’...
All Indiana /
Devour Indy to feature 1933...
All Indiana /
Project WILL, Inc. to host...
All Indiana /
With their massive resources, corporations...
National News /
A bird flu outbreak is...
Health Spotlight /
An Iceland volcano erupts again...
International News /