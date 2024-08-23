Jordan Coleman talks”Sisterhood at the Conservatory” movement

Jordan Coleman joined us to talk about an uplifting movement called “A Seat at the Table.”

It is a project called “Sisterhood at the Conservatory,” concentrating on spotlighting every effort, impact, and influence of women working together in aid of one another within their community.

The discussion was all about sisterhood, collaboration, and positive changes that happen when people come together for one purpose.

Jordan’s discussion gave an even deeper understanding of how powerful those ties are and how much they contribute to the creation of a supportive and impactful community.

Take a look at the full interview above for more information.