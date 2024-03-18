J’s Lobster & Fish Market joins us for Tasty Takeout!

Located in the Garage Food Hall in Indianapolis, Indiana, lies J’s Lobster & Fish Market. They joined us for today’s Tasty Takeout!

From the moment guests step inside, they are greeted by the aroma of freshly prepared seafood and the warm hospitality of the staff.

Specializing in lobster and fish, J’s offers an extensive menu showcasing the finest catches sourced from pristine waters.

J’s Lobster & Fish Market prides itself on its commitment to quality and sustainability.

For inquiries, reservations, or simply to learn more about J’s Lobster & Fish Market, guests are encouraged to reach out via phone at 855-LOB-ROLL or email at info@JsLobster.com.