All Indiana

June marks national Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — June marks national Migraine and Headache Awareness Month.

Currently, nearly 40 million Americans across the U.S. suffer from migraines.

In this segment of “All Indiana” Health Spotlight, News 8 speaks with Tom Dabertin, chief executive officer and executive director of the National Headache Foundation, who says more about the debilitating condition.

He also talks about the foundation’s call for action to Americans to “drink and donate” by taking the Seven Second Freeze Challenge.

Go online to donate to the National Headache Foundation.