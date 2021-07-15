Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival kicks off at Conner Prairie

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)– Conner Prairie is taking to the skies with its new Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival.
The festival kicked off Thursday with a special event called the Balloon Glow, where visitors get a chance to ride hot air balloons and enjoy a live concert and food.
The sold-out event will be followed by a balloon race on Friday morning and more events that are a part of celebrating the new 1859 Balloon Voyage exhibit that’s also opening.
All Indiana’s Randall Newsome talked with Conner Prairie Vice President and Chief Officer of Advancement, Andrew Bradford, to get a rundown of the entire event. Click HERE for more information.
Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival schedule of events below:
- Thursday, July 15th: Balloon Glow (SOLD OUT) Enjoy an evening for the whole family, featuring 17 glowing hot air balloons from across the region, delicious foods, a live concert with Stella Luna and the Satellites, and more. Explore the grounds at dusk, catch airtime in bounce houses, and collect exclusive hot air balloon trading cards! Don’t miss the limited-edition Sun King effervescent small-batch beer, Jupiter Common, only available during the festival.
- Friday, July 16th: Hare & Hound Early the next morning, take part in a free event and watch the balloons compete in an exciting Hare & Hound Race, where the first balloon to take flight is the “hare” and the remaining balloons are the “hounds” trying to reach a target the “hare” balloon has laid down.
- Saturday, July 17th – Sunday, July 18th: Additional Special ProgrammingThe fun continues throughout the weekend with balloon-themed activities included with General Admission: a live bird show, a Wizard of Oz marionette puppet show, an original two-women play about the history of women in flight, kite making crafts, and more.