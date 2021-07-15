All Indiana

Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival kicks off at Conner Prairie

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)– Conner Prairie is taking to the skies with its new Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival.

The festival kicked off Thursday with a special event called the Balloon Glow, where visitors get a chance to ride hot air balloons and enjoy a live concert and food.

The sold-out event will be followed by a balloon race on Friday morning and more events that are a part of celebrating the new 1859 Balloon Voyage exhibit that’s also opening.

All Indiana's Randall Newsome talked with Conner Prairie Vice President and Chief Officer of Advancement, Andrew Bradford, to get a rundown of the entire event.

Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival schedule of events below: