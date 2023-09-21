Search
JustServe: Finding volunteer opportunities

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Anna Shirley and Brenna Donnelly Ford, the dynamic duo behind JustServe, will be joining us in the studio to shed light on their remarkable organization, which they proudly dub a “search engine for service projects.”

JustServe is not just a platform; it’s a catalyst for community engagement and social change.

Their innovative approach harnesses technology to connect individuals and groups with meaningful service opportunities, making it easier than ever for people to give back and make a positive impact in their communities.

Join us as Anna and Brenna share their vision for a more service-oriented world and the incredible stories of transformation and connection that have emerged through their platform.

