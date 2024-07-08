K. Trevor Wilson brings laughter to Indianapolis

Known as “The Man Mountain of Comedy,” K. Trevor Wilson was in town last week for four shows at Helium Comedy Club.

Wilson, famous for his unique humor and role in the niche Canadian TV series “Letterkenny,” sat down for a full interview about his craft.

Wilson shared insights into what makes him laugh and how he creates his jokes. He discussed his journey to finding worldwide fame through “Letterkenny” and the joy of making people laugh.

Wilson’s shows at Helium Comedy Club were a hit, leaving audiences in stitches. His ability to connect with people through comedy continues to make him a beloved figure in the world of stand-up.

For more on K. Trevor Wilson and his comedic journey, take a look at the full interview above and visit his website.