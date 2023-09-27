Kaepernick’s comeback bid and Tinder’s exclusive $500 Club…Is This Anything?

In a surprising twist, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has thrown his hat back into the ring, reaching out to the New York Jets with a request to join their practice squad.

This unexpected move follows Jets’ starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ early-season Achilles tendon injury.

Kaepernick, known for his controversial stand against racial injustices and police brutality, emphasized his readiness and offered a “risk-free contingency plan.”

However, it remains uncertain how the Jets will respond, especially with the recent signing of another quarterback, Trevor Siemian, to their practice squad.

Meanwhile, in the world of online dating, Tinder has launched its exclusive “Tinder Select” membership tier, with a jaw-dropping monthly fee of $500.

This invite-only club grants users the privilege of direct messaging without matching, access to the app’s most coveted profiles, and more.

As dating apps and streaming services increase their prices, it’s clear that exclusivity is a trend that’s not going away anytime soon.