Karl Dunn’s ‘How to Burn a Rainbow’ explores same-sex divorce

Karl Dunn‘s book “How to Burn a Rainbow” breaks new ground as the first to tackle the subject of same-sex divorce. The book tells Dunn’s personal story of love and loss, making him one of the first authors to address this important topic.

In a recent interview, Dunn discussed the significance of his work. “It’s a story that needed to be told. Same-sex divorce is an issue that many face, but it hasn’t been widely discussed or represented in literature,” he said.

Dunn’s book not only details his own experiences but also aims to shed light on the broader implications and emotional complexities of same-sex divorce. “I wanted to share my journey, but also provide a resource for others going through similar situations,” he explained.

The book has resonated with readers, many of whom have reached out to Dunn to share their own stories and thank him for his honesty and bravery. “The response has been overwhelming,” he said. “People appreciate seeing their experiences reflected in literature.”

Dunn’s decision to write “How to Burn a Rainbow” stemmed from a desire to fill a gap in representation. “There are countless books about divorce, but very few that focus on same-sex relationships. I wanted to change that,” he stated.

The book covers various aspects of Dunn’s life, including his marriage, the challenges he faced, and the ultimate dissolution of the relationship. Through his narrative, Dunn hopes to foster understanding and empathy for those navigating similar experiences.

“How to Burn a Rainbow” has been praised for its candid and heartfelt storytelling. It stands as a significant contribution to discussions about same-sex relationships and the unique challenges they can present.

