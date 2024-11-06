Fans can meet Karolyn Grimes, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ at the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show

Karolyn Grimes, known for her role as Zuzu Bailey in the iconic Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” is sharing new ways for fans to celebrate the holiday season. Her latest project, a cookbook inspired by the movie, combines memories, recipes, and insights from the film that Grimes says have special meaning for those who watch it year after year.

Reflecting on her role in the film, Grimes says, “I’m very honored. I feel like I was chosen for that part because I meet so many people, and I’ve learned how to give, and people give back to me.” The movie, a classic that follows the journey of George Bailey, has continued to resonate with audiences across generations, even influencing other films. Grimes believes it’s the universal themes that make it enduring: “It was pertinent to yesterday, but it still is pertinent today. People watch it, and it changes their lives.”

The cookbook, initially created for the film’s 50th anniversary, has been re-released with new editions to honor its growing legacy. It includes recipes inspired by the film’s characters, each with a unique twist on their names, along with trivia, cast stories, and reflections from Grimes herself. “We titled the recipes in the names of the characters in the movie,” Grimes explains, adding that the cookbook celebrates not just the recipes but the lives of the film’s cast members and director, Frank Capra.

This year, Grimes will also be a featured guest at the Christmas Gift and Hobby Show in Indiana, an event that draws thousands of attendees each holiday season. She’ll be there meeting fans and signing copies of her cookbook, a chance for people to connect with her and the legacy of the film. “It’s really lovely, and I think everybody would have a wonderful time if they came out,” she says, noting that the event is larger than ever, featuring 60 new vendors.

For many, “It’s a Wonderful Life” remains more than a movie; it’s a holiday tradition, a source of inspiration, and sometimes, Grimes notes, even a lifeline. “When you think that you might have been saved from suicide from watching that film, that’s pretty cool,” she says, adding that meeting fans from all generations who share a connection to the story is incredibly rewarding.

The Christmas Gift and Hobby Show will run through November 10, with tickets available at the door. Fans attending the event will have the chance to meet Grimes and hear her deliver her famous line, “Daddy, teacher says every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings,” as they celebrate the film that has become a cherished part of holiday tradition.

For more information about her cookbook, visit barnesandnoble.com; For more on the Christmas Gift and Hobby Show visit, christmasgiftandhobbyshow.com.