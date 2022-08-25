All Indiana

Kathie Lee Gifford to release new biblical musical film, ‘The Way’ next week

Kathy Lee Gifford is a four-time Emmy award-wining TV host of the fourth hour of “Today,” the former co-host of Regis and Kathie Lee and a best-selling author.

Now, she taking her talents tp the film industry as she prepares for the premiere of a biblical musical that she directed, wrote and narrated, called “The Way.”

The film highlights moving stories from the bible, and Gifford joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share discuss the film which hits theaters on September 1.

It also has a companion book called, “The God of the Way,” which will be released on August 30.

For more information, visit:

kathieleegifford.com

thewaymusic.com

thomasnelson.com/p/the-god-of-the-way