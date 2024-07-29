Kathy Reichs talks latest novel ‘Fire and Bones’

Kathy Reichs, the author behind the bestselling series featuring forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan, recently spoke on All Indiana to discuss her latest novel, Fire and Bones.

This is Reichs’s twenty-third novel in the Temperance Brennan series, featuring a twisty thriller where Brennan is at the center of a Washington, D.C., arson investigation that unravels into deeper levels of mystery and violence.

Reichs, who also served as a producer on Fox Television’s Bones, based on her work and novels, delved into her creative process during the interview.

She shared insights on how she integrates her academic background with her storytelling skills. Reichs is one of the few forensic anthropologists certified by the American Board of Forensic Anthropology.

Fire and Bones continues the legacy of Reichs’s debut novel, Déjà Dead, which won the Ellis Award for Best First Novel in 1997 and achieved international bestseller status.

Reichs divides her time between Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina, where she continues to draw from her extensive expertise in forensic anthropology to craft compelling narratives.