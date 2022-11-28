Kayla Sullivan puts WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome, Phil Sanchez through ‘parent training’

Kid-ing with Kayla — There is no required training or rule book for parenting but some might appreciate getting a little practice! That’s why content Kayla Sullivan thought of using the field in Lucas Oil Stadium to create a parenting training course. She asked WISH-TV’s Phil Sanchez to try out her parenting drills.
Kayla asked her followers to add future training course ideas.
Here are some of their suggestions:
- Game plan a night away from the kids (finding a babysitter)
- Looking for a missing shoe or sock
- Giving kids medicine
- Putting a kid in their car seat
- Repeated “Are we there yet?” and “Why?” questions
- Changing outfits after a blowout
- Staying calm during a child tantrum
- Potty training
- Sleep deprivation
- Re-preparing food the way they like it because you cut it wrong the first time
- Time outs
- Catching flying toys or food
- Avoiding concussions from child headbutts and throwing toys
- Changing a diaper on a feral cat
- Folding and unfolding a stroller or pack n play
- Burning the parent’s money
- Adding siblings for advanced training
- Putting shoes and socks on a reluctant child
- Putting a child back to bed 20 times per night
Kayla put the hosts of “Life.Style.Live!” and “All Indiana” to the test by adding some other parenting drills on live TV.
For more Kid-ing with Kayla, follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook or click here.