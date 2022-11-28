All Indiana

Kayla Sullivan puts WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome, Phil Sanchez through ‘parent training’

Kid-ing with Kayla — There is no required training or rule book for parenting but some might appreciate getting a little practice! That’s why content Kayla Sullivan thought of using the field in Lucas Oil Stadium to create a parenting training course. She asked WISH-TV’s Phil Sanchez to try out her parenting drills.

Kayla asked her followers to add future training course ideas.

Here are some of their suggestions:

Game plan a night away from the kids (finding a babysitter)

Looking for a missing shoe or sock

Giving kids medicine

Putting a kid in their car seat

Repeated “Are we there yet?” and “Why?” questions

Changing outfits after a blowout

Staying calm during a child tantrum

Potty training

Sleep deprivation

Re-preparing food the way they like it because you cut it wrong the first time

Time outs

Catching flying toys or food

Avoiding concussions from child headbutts and throwing toys

Changing a diaper on a feral cat

Folding and unfolding a stroller or pack n play

Burning the parent’s money

Adding siblings for advanced training

Putting shoes and socks on a reluctant child

Putting a child back to bed 20 times per night

Kayla put the hosts of “Life.Style.Live!” and “All Indiana” to the test by adding some other parenting drills on live TV.

For more Kid-ing with Kayla, follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook or click here.