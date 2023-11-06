Kearstin Piper Brown stars in Indianapolis Opera’s ‘Carmen’

Join us for an operatic experience as Indianapolis Opera’s General Director David Starkey and world-renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown take the stage to highlight the upcoming production of Bizet’s Carmen.

Brown will be captivating audiences with her portrayal of the iconic titular character in this timeless classic.

The performances of Carmen are scheduled for November 10-12 at the Tarkington Theater, located at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, IN.

With showtimes on Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 PM, there are plenty of opportunities to witness this incredible production.

Tickets are priced from $39 to $92, making it a family-friendly event suitable for all ages.

Secure your seats online at thecenterpresents.org or by phone at 317-843-3800, and for disability access assistance, please call 317-843-3800 or email tickets@thecenterpresents.org.

Don’t miss this performance of Carmen!