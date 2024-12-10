Make your home smarter this holiday season these four tech essentials

INDIANPOLIS, (WISH) – As the holidays approach, now is the perfect time to prepare your home for hosting family and friends. Home Design and Lifestyle Expert Kelly Edwards shared some must-have items to help you step up your game and make holiday hosting stress-free.

1. Laundry Room Essentials: LG Wash Tower

A clean house starts with a clean laundry room, and Kelly recommends the LG Wash Tower to help keep it neat and tidy. This sleek unit combines a full-size washer and dryer in half the floor space of traditional models. With features like Turbo Wash 360, which completes large loads in under 30 minutes, and an allergen cycle that removes 95% of dust and pollen, the LG Wash Tower takes the guesswork out of laundry and makes it easier than ever to stay on top of household chores.

2. Stay on Top of Holiday Tasks: HP All-In Plan

With so much to do during the holidays, you need the right tech to help you stay organized. Kelly suggests the HP All-in-One Plan, which includes a new printer with automatic ink delivery, 24/7 live support and next-day replacement for any problems you may have. For just $6.99 a month, it provides all the convenience you need to print recipes, grocery lists and activities for kids — letting you focus on what matters most.

3. Smart Home Solutions: Vivint Smart Home

Make your home smarter this holiday season with Vivint’s suite of smart home products, including cameras, doorbell systems and thermostats. Vivant devices are all controlled through a single app. Professionally installed and monitored 24/7, Vivint ensures convenience, security and peace of mind while optimizing your home’s energy usage.

4. Backup Power: Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus

Keep your home powered no matter what the weather throws your way with the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus. Ideal for power outages, storms or extreme cold, this quiet, fuel-free generator is safe for indoor use and can keep your essential appliances running smoothly. Plus, use the code “Kelly14OFF” for a discount at Jackery.com until December 28.

For more holiday hosting tips, you can follow Kelly Edwards on Instagram @kellyedwardsinc.