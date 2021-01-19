Kennedy King Memorial Initiative gathers supplies to help students head back to classrooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The COVID-19 pandemic has the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in a different way.

The organization’s annual day of service event was made entirely virtual with community volunteers, including the Indianapolis Colts, joining to help raise money to make preparedness kits for kids heading back to classrooms. The kits will be filled with masks, hand sanitizers and school supplies.

“We hear so much about older adults and the struggles they have with COVID-19, but sometimes we forget about the children,” Kennedy King Memorial Initiative Executive Director Darryl Lockett said. “They’ve been going through a traumatic experience, you know, going in school and coming back home, how can we make sure they are prepared when they are going into the classroom?”

The organization is accepting donations through Wednesday.

Watch the interview for Lockett’s full interview with All Indiana’s Randall Newsome.

