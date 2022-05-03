All Indiana

Kentucky Derby meal, cocktail idea

If you’re going to be watching the run for the roses this Saturday, you can whip up a menu worthy of the Winner’s Circle.

We can give you some easy-make spins on classic Kentucky Derby recipes.

Registered dietitian Sarah Crawford joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” with ideas for dinner, dessert and a drink.

This includes her Cream Biscuits with Glazed Ham and Chow Chow, Banana Pudding Cups and Mint Julep Cocktail.

Mint Julep Cocktail Recipe:

Ingredients:

-1 Cup Water

-1 Cup Sugar

-1-Oz pkg Fresh mint separated into leaves

-Crushed Ice

-2-oz bourbon

-2-oz club soda

Directions:

Combine water and sugar in a small saucepan, bring to boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar; Remove from heat and pour into a heat-proof container; cover and refrigerate for 4 hours; Pour 1-oz simple syrup into a mint julep glass; add 2 tbsp of mint leaves and 1 cup crushed ice; Muddle mixture with the handles of a wooden spoonl add 2-oz bourbon, 2-oz club soda and crushed ice to fill glass, stir.

For more information, visit emeals.com.