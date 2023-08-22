Kicking it with Indy Eleven ahead of season events

As the summer season begins to wind down, we have an exciting segment lined up for all the sports enthusiasts out there. Joining us on the show is a representative from Indy Eleven, the renowned soccer team that’s known for not only their on-field prowess but also their commitment to engaging with their loyal fanbase. Our guest, Scott Alan, will be giving us an exclusive sneak peek into “All Things Indiana,” a series of upcoming events that promises to celebrate the rich culture and spirit of the Hoosier State. From food festivals showcasing local cuisine to art exhibitions featuring Indiana talent, it’s a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in everything Indiana has to offer.

But that’s not all! Scott will also be sharing insights about Indy Eleven’s Fan Appreciation Day, an event that holds a special place in the hearts of soccer fans. It’s a day dedicated to giving back to the devoted supporters who have been the driving force behind the team’s success. With exciting activities, player interactions, and exclusive merchandise, Fan Appreciation Day promises to be an unforgettable experience for anyone who’s cheered for the Eleven. So, mark your calendars and get ready to hear all about these exciting happenings from Scott Alan himself. It’s the perfect way to bid farewell to summer and usher in a season of fun and sportsmanship.