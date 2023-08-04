Kid-ing with Kayla: Allan’s first day of Pre-K

Get ready to grab a tissue because today’s conversation with Kayla is sure to be heartwarming. As she joins us in the studio, Kayla will share her experiences and emotions as she takes her little one Allan to his first day of pre-k. It’s a momentous occasion that’s bound to tug at the heartstrings of parents everywhere. From the excitement and anticipation in their children’s eyes to the bittersweet feeling of watching them grow up so fast, Kayla will touch upon all the beautiful and poignant moments that come with this milestone. So, be prepared to laugh, cry, and cherish the precious memories as Kayla talks about the journey of letting go and watching her son embark on this new chapter. Who’s cutting onions? We just might be!