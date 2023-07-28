Kid-ing with Kayla: Big boy clothes

One of the hardest parts of parenting is watching them grow. Unfortunately, our very own Kayla Sullivan is reporting on the wave of emotions that hit her while shopping for ‘big boy’ clothes.

According to standard sizing, Kayla’s 54-month-old son is no longer a toddler. How is it possible that big boy clothes even fit her son? Many spotted Kayla breaking down in the boys’ shoes aisle. Only time will tell if Kayla’s meltdown was reported to security.

Fellow parents on social media have comforted Kayla, sharing the same sadness over watching their babies grow. However, a few have stepped into remind her that bigger clothes are only the very beginning; and that there are still plenty of milestones to go…