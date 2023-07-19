Kid-ing with Kayla: Children learning through songs

On today’s “Kid-ding with Kayla,” we’re diving into the incredible power of music. Hosted by the charismatic Kayla, this episode will center around the topic of children learning through songs.

Music has always held a special place in our hearts, and its ability to engage and educate young minds is truly remarkable. Kayla will explore how children can benefit from educational songs that make learning fun and interactive.

From ABCs and counting to science and social skills, there’s no limit to what children can absorb through the magic of music. Join us on this musical journey as Kayla uncovers the joy and educational potential that lies within children’s songs. Get ready to sing, dance, and discover the transformative power of music in children’s learning.