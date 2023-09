Kid-ing with Kayla: Fall décor at four

With the arrival of fall, many are embracing the season’s spirit, including home decorating. However, how does this change when you have young children at home? Kayla Sullivan, a Special Content Creator, explores this question through the eyes of Allan, her 4-year-old son. Watch them on their seasonal decorating journey to discover how to make your home feel like autumn while accommodating the presence of little ones.