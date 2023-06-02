Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kid-ing with Kayla: Learning how to swing

by: Madeline Fisher
Posted: / Updated:

When it comes to your child, every new skill and achievement is a milestone. Milestones mean our kids are growing up, but sometimes they come without warning and leave parents a tad breathless.

Today on Kid-ing with Kayla, Kayla shares her son’s newest achievement. He can swing all by himself! Though she wants to celebrate and be proud of her boy, Kayla feels that he’s growing up too fast! What’s next… MARRIAGE?!

Join Kayla as she tries to decide whether or not she is grateful that she doesn’t have to push the swing anymore!

Ah, the mood SWINGS of parenting.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Frustration grows for family of...
I-Team 8 /
The Code 9 Project: Nonprofit...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Greater’s Ice Cream
All Indiana /
Celebrate National Fresh Fruit and...
All Indiana /
US hiring jumped last month....
National News /
Drug cuts risk of breast...
National News /
White House wants to engage...
Political News /
Family’s Alaska fishing trip becomes...
National News /