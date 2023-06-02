Kid-ing with Kayla: Learning how to swing

When it comes to your child, every new skill and achievement is a milestone. Milestones mean our kids are growing up, but sometimes they come without warning and leave parents a tad breathless.

Today on Kid-ing with Kayla, Kayla shares her son’s newest achievement. He can swing all by himself! Though she wants to celebrate and be proud of her boy, Kayla feels that he’s growing up too fast! What’s next… MARRIAGE?!

Join Kayla as she tries to decide whether or not she is grateful that she doesn’t have to push the swing anymore!

Ah, the mood SWINGS of parenting.