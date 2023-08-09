Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kid-ing with Kayla: Monkey bar or towel rack?

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Tune in for a dose of laughter and relatability as Kayla takes the studio by storm, engaging in a lively conversation with our hosts today. Brace yourself for hilarious anecdotes and cautionary tales as Kayla shares the comical side of parenthood, highlighting the unforeseen adventures that unfold when children mistake everyday objects for playground equipment. With a playful hint, Kayla’s stories hint at the hilarity that ensues when a simple towel rack becomes a makeshift monkey bar in the imaginative mind of a child. Through her engaging tales, Kayla reminds us that parenting is a journey filled with unexpected twists and turns, each moment serving as a reminder that even amidst the chaos, there’s always room for a good laugh.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana State Fair closed for...
Entertainment /
Providers, employers urge changes to...
Indiana News /
Indiana author John Green calls...
Local News /
Specialty materials manufacturer to close...
Business /
Tasty Takeout: Mr. Patakon
All Indiana /
Author captures the ups and...
All Indiana /
Department of Transportation announces overpass...
Local News /
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and...
Entertainment /