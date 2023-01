All Indiana

Kid-ing with Kayla: Replacing Allan’s ‘sleeping’ fish

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If your kid’s pet fish died and you bought them a new one, do you think they would notice the difference?

News 8’s Kayla Sullivan from “Kid-ing with Kayla” has the answers. She joined Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to share more about her son Allan’s new fish.

Do you think Allan will notice? Let’s find out.