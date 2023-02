All Indiana

Kid-ing with Kayla Sullivan talks about last-minute requests for babysitting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Presidents Day might have doubled as Grandparents Day for some families because many people lean on grandmas and grandpas to step in during holidays when school is out.

On Monday’s “Kid-ing with Kayla” segment on “All Indiana,” News 8’s Kayla Sullivan talked about last-minute requests to babysit.