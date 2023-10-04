Kid-ing with Kayla: Taking your kid to the movies for the first time

Get your popcorn ready because it’s time for a hilarious and enlightening episode of Kid-ing with Kayla!

Taking your child to the movies for the first time sounds like a grand adventure, but is it really as smooth as buttered popcorn?

Join Kayla as she reports on the rollercoaster ride that is the moviegoing experience with little ones.

From spilled drinks to bathroom breaks and surprise commentary, you won’t want to miss this side-splitting guide to surviving your child’s inaugural cinema outing. Take a look!