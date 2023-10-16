Kid-ing with Kayla: Traveling with children

Vacationing with children can be a rewarding but challenging experience. Parents often find that a vacation can sometimes feel like taking care of their kids in a different setting. It’s even more challenging when the little ones don’t seem to understand that waking up early on vacation isn’t always the ideal plan.

In the world of family vacations, the serene dream of sleeping in while on a getaway can quickly vanish when a child decides that 6 a.m. is the perfect time to start the day. To address this common situation, WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan shares her story and offers some insight for parents navigating early risers while traveling.

While vacationing with kids can sometimes feel like anything but a break, there are practical steps parents can take to improve the chances of everyone getting more rest. By creating a comfortable sleep environment, sticking to a bedtime routine, packing essential items, and using white noise, families can better cope with early risers and make the most of their well-deserved vacation.