Kid-ing with Kayla: Whale of a Sale

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan shares her expertise on the colossal resale event, “Whale of a Sale.” Get ready for practical advice and insider tips to help you conquer this gigantic event like a pro.

With Kayla’s guidance, you’ll learn how to make the most of “Whale of a Sale,” whether you’re a seasoned shopper or a first-time attendee. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to master the art of bargain hunting for kids’ items. Tune in and get ready to shop smart!

