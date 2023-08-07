Kid-ing with Kayla: What’s in the junk drawer?

Get ready for an insightful and relatable episode of “Kid-ing with Kayla” as the charming host, Kayla, steps into the studio to tackle a universally recognized phenomenon—the notorious “junk drawer.” With her signature enthusiasm and a touch of humor, Kayla is set to guide us through the labyrinth of that mysterious drawer where odds and ends find their home. As we tune in, her engaging storytelling promises to shed light on the hidden treasures and quirky miscellanea that reside within this often chaotic but oddly endearing repository.

