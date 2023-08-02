Kid-ing with Kayla: Why are kids more behaved with others?

Get ready for some fun and laughter as we welcome Kayla to the studio for a live segment of “Kid-ing with Kayla.” Today, she’s excited to share a hilarious parenting story that many can relate to. As a doting mom, Kayla will regale us with tales of how her son seems to be on his absolute best behavior when he’s with his grandparents, leaving her wondering what magical powers they possess! With a playful and candid approach, Kayla will delve into the joys and challenges of raising kids and how sometimes, it seems like they have a secret code with their grandparents. Join us for this delightful and light-hearted discussion, as Kayla and Cody exchange stories and insights on the unpredictable world of parenting, leaving us with smiles on our faces and hearts full of joy.