Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kid-ing with Kayla: Why are kids more behaved with others?

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for some fun and laughter as we welcome Kayla to the studio for a live segment of “Kid-ing with Kayla.” Today, she’s excited to share a hilarious parenting story that many can relate to. As a doting mom, Kayla will regale us with tales of how her son seems to be on his absolute best behavior when he’s with his grandparents, leaving her wondering what magical powers they possess! With a playful and candid approach, Kayla will delve into the joys and challenges of raising kids and how sometimes, it seems like they have a secret code with their grandparents. Join us for this delightful and light-hearted discussion, as Kayla and Cody exchange stories and insights on the unpredictable world of parenting, leaving us with smiles on our faces and hearts full of joy.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pence hints at willingness to...
Political News /
2023 plane pull challenge celebrates...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Chicken Salad Chick
All Indiana /
Taylor Swift gives $55 million...
All Indiana /
Indy Zoo orangutan diagnosed with...
Local News /
Expert provides tips on summer...
All Indiana /
Award-winning musical, ‘The Music of...
All Indiana /
Major IPS overhaul hits home...
Education /