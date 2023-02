All Indiana

Kid-ing with Kayla: Wright’s 360° Movement Academy

Summertime is a break for the children, but not for the parents!

On today’s Kid-ing with Kayla, Erica Barnes, the director of sales operations for Wright’s 360° Movement Academy in Westfield joined News 8’s Kayla Sullivan to discuss summer camp options for kids.

Parents looking to enroll their children in summer camp can do so by visiting the Wright’s 360° Movement Academy website.