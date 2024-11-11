New children’s book by Lauren Chaitoff introduces kids to the joy of yoga

Author Lauren Chaitoff, in collaboration with Yogi Beans, has released a new book titled “108 Awesome Yoga Poses for Kids,” designed to introduce children to the benefits of yoga in a fun and engaging way. Chaitoff, a parent herself, understands the challenges of practicing yoga at home with children around. She explains that her motivation behind the book was to share the mental, physical, and emotional benefits of yoga with children early on, noting, “I’ve always felt passionate about sharing the benefits of yoga with children.”

The book aims to make yoga accessible for children by keeping it playful and visual, which is key for young learners. Each pose is accompanied by a photo, allowing kids to flip through the pages and choose poses they’d like to try. “Children will just sit with their parents, flip through the book, and say, ‘I want to try that one,’” Chaitoff explains, emphasizing the importance of making yoga joyful and engaging. The book suggests themes, such as “outer space” or “safari,” which can guide children through various poses as a daily or weekly activity.

Chaitoff emphasizes that the book encourages short, adaptable practices for kids, suggesting that just a few poses a day can introduce yoga without requiring a long, structured session. “You could do one or two poses in the morning or at night,” Chaitoff says, noting that the poses are organized by themes to add variety.

For many, yoga is a practice that begins later in life, often as a response to stress. Chaitoff sees her book as a way to help children build a foundation for yoga from a young age, fostering awareness and presence in their bodies. She explains, “Yoga is a practice, not a perfect,” an affirmation she uses with both kids and adults, reinforcing that yoga is about personal growth rather than achieving perfection in each pose.

“108 Awesome Yoga Poses for Kids” offers a creative and fun approach to yoga, making it an accessible entry point for families interested in starting a daily practice together.