Kidz Bop performs kid-friendly versions today’s biggest hits, brings show to Indy this weekend

Kidz Bop has been taking the world by storm with their fun, high-energy tour, and this weekend you can see the group on stage live.

The show is happening at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on Saturday, August 20.

The “Back And Bigger Than Ever” Kidz Bop Live 2022 tour will travel to a total of 28 cities.