Kilwins Chocolates opens new location in Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Kilwins in Fishers is now open for business!

Located in the heart of the Fishers District, Kilwins is the ideal spot to pick up a sweet treat for yourself or a loved one. Whether you’re looking for a festive dessert for yourself or a special gift for a loved one, Kilwins will make your holidays even sweeter.

“All Indiana” hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams welcomed Kilwins Fishers Owner Adam Kallick and Team Member Loralei Hevesy to the “All Indiana” studio to sample some of their indulgent treats and to learn more about the new Fishers location.

Kilwins stores sell various treats, from ice cream and caramel apples to chocolate bars and fudge. Kilwins also makes their marshmallows in-house.

But Kilwins doesn’t just sell delicious sweets; they give back to their community.

The store’s signature flavor is a vanilla base with caramel swirl and blended chocolate. A percentage of every tub of Mud Sock Mud ice cream sold goes to Mud Sock Youth Athletics. The not-for-profit organization works to provide students in Fishers and the Hamilton Southeastern School district opportunities to participate in recreational team sports.

“In Fishers Mud Sock Youth Athletics is huge. They’ve got over 10,000 kids in the program and they do really awesome stuff up there with the kids.”

If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth while also supporting a good cause, make sure to take a trip over to Fishers and try out some of Kilwins tasty treats.

To learn more about Kilwins, visit www.kilwins.com.