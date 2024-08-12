Kimberly Snyder talks emotions and her new children’s book

Kimberly Snyder, a leading expert in emotional well-being, joined us to share her thoughts on the exploration of big emotions like anxiety, embarrassment, envy, and boredom.

These emotions are something many people, especially children, can relate to, and Kimberly’s expertise helps us understand them better.

Kimberly also introduced her new children’s book, Chilla Gorilla & Lanky Lemur: Journey to the Heart.

This heartwarming story follows Chilla Gorilla as he helps Lanky Lemur navigate through the jungle, teaching him how to find inner peace and strength by understanding and embracing his emotions.

The story also emphasizes the importance of seeking support from loved ones.

This book aligns beautifully with the themes in the film Inside Out 2, where the character Riley experiences more complex emotions as she grows up.

Kimberly’s book offers valuable lessons on how to manage these feelings healthily, making it a must-read for both children and parents. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!