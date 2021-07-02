All Indiana

Kindness, friendship, sports: Dr. Mary Gillis offers stress prevention roundup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Unless a person is actively preventing something or maintaining balance, everything is geared toward chaos. The scientific term for this is entropy.

Why does this matter?

Well, if there is one thing most of us have in common these days it’s that … we’re stressed. For me, the goal isn’t to manage or cope with stress. By that time, I’m already in the trenches of it and I find it tough to pull myself out. Instead, my goal is to prevent stress. These past two weeks I’ve visited All Indiana to share with you the things I do to keep myself in balance.

Below is the roundup. Take what you think might help. Leave the rest. As always, thank you for watching.

Studies show acts of kindness reduce stress

Whether it’s a big gesture, a small one or somewhere in between, lending a helping hand can make a person happier and healthier. But acts of kindness also have another interesting benefit: Doing good deeds helps to reduce stress.

In a study published in “Clinical Psychological Science,” researchers assessed 77 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 44. All participants in the study were asked to complete a questionnaire each night for 14 days. The questionnaire was designed to help them recount any stressful events that happened that day. Scientists divided stressful events into seven categories: interpersonal, work, education, home, finance, health and accidents. The total number of events that occurred in each subcategory was the index measure for stress.

At the same time, participants were also asked if they engaged in any good deeds the same day — whether it was a kind gesture, such as opening the door for someone or just asking someone if they needed help. In addition to the stress questionnaire, participants completed a survey measuring emotions and mental health each night. The questionnaire ranged from 0 — meaning poor — to 100 –meaning excellent.

Results showed that helping others was linked to a better mood, more positive daily emotions, reduced stress and overall better psychological well-being.

“Our research shows that when we help others we can also help ourselves,” study author, Dr. Emily Ansell of the Yale University School of Medicine, said in a news release. “Stressful days usually lead us to have a worse mood and poorer mental health, but our findings suggest that if we do small things for others … we won’t feel as poorly on stressful days.”

Studies show playing sports is linked to creative thinking, improved memory

There’s something interesting about the sport of basketball.

It requires hand-eye coordination. The part of the brain responsible for hand-eye coordination is called the parietal lobe. Remember, movement doesn’t start in the muscles or bones. It starts in the brain.

Specifically, this activity helps our brain by keeping it quick and sharp. Here’s just one example: Researchers from the Alzheimer’s Society combined the results of 11 studies. Results showed regular game playing — among other types of physical activity — reduces the risk of dementia by approximately 30%. The risk of getting Alzheimer’s Disease is reduced by 45%.

Other studies show physical activity increases blood flow to the brain. This allows the body to create more connections between the nerves in the brain. This is improves memory, increases creativity and makes for better problem-solving skills.

Average person touches their smartphone 2,617 times per day, high number linked to ‘brain drain’

Research shows Americans spend way too much time on their smartphones. Based on self-reported data, the average person touches it 2,617 times per day. However, this number, they say, could be grossly underestimated. Regardless, scientists say we need to resist the pull and obsession with this technology. Here are just a few reasons why too much smartphone-ing is bad for your health.

Decreases productivity

While it might seem like a harmless distraction, several studies show a inverse relationship between mindless smartphone scrolling and a decrease in a person’s productivity. For example, in a 2017 study by researchers from the University of Texas call it “brain drain.” In addition to decreased productivity, the constant buzzing of alerts and notifications creates distraction. A study by researchers from the University of California Irvine found it takes an average of 23 minutes and 15 seconds for a person to re-focus after a distraction.

Linked to poorer relationships

Spending too much time on the device is detrimental to relationships of all types. According to a published paper by Virginia Tech University researchers, it reduces the quality of conversations and creates a disconnect between people. “Both non-verbal and verbal elements of in-person communication are important for a focused and fulfilling conversation,” said lead study author, Dr. Shalina Misra, in a news release. “In the presence of a mobile device, there is less eye contact. A person is potentially more likely to miss subtle cues, facial expressions, and changes in the tone of their conversation partner’s voice when his or her thoughts are directed to other concerns.”

Can lead to memory loss

Scientists at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden found says scrolling social media is overwhelming for our brain. It prevents us retaining information and can lead to memory loss. In a previous interview, Dr. Erik Fransén, KTH computer science professor and author of the study said “At any given time, the working or short-term memory can only carry three or four items, “When you are on [your phone and on social media] you are making it harder to keep the things…in your brain that you need. You are reducing your own working memory capacity.”

The importance of self-pampering, according to science

Whether it’s a manicure, a pedicure or a day at the spa, we all have that special something that makes us feel refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to get back out there and conquer the stressors of everyday life again.

Self-pampering is an escape and, according to science, we need an escape from reality every now and then to keep ourselves healthy.

In a study published in Health Psychology Research, scientists surveyed 154 working women, stratifying them into three groups: married women, women with children and women taking care of a loved one. Respondents who reported they indulged in pampering — whether at home or at a beauty salon — were less likely to be depressed than those who did not.

“Results of this study contribute to a deeper understanding of the importance of self-pampering as a buffer against depression,” authors say in the paper. “Given the rising prevalence of depression today, it is essential to explore such protective mechanisms.”

3 reasons friendship is so important

When I decided to make the move from New York to Indiana, I was a little nervous.

All of my friends and family are back east. During my first few months here, I went to work, then home to Boone (my dog) and the occasional FaceTime with my parents. But then I met the lovely Amber Hankins (for those of you who don’t know, Amber is the host of WISH-TV’s Indy Style show). And I am now grateful to say I have a friend here in Indiana!

My dad once told me if you can count the number of friends — I mean real friends — you have on one hand, consider yourself lucky. He followed it by saying all you really need is one. The best of friends enrich our lives, teach us things and challenge us to be better people.

Below is just a short list highlighting the importance of friendship.

Friends improve your physical health

Close friends can ward off health conditions including heart disease, diabetes and stroke. Studies even show people with strong relationships have half the risk of premature death from all causes. Loneliness and social isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. So make sure you have your circle and keep them close.

Friends can boost your confidence

We’ve all had our days when we’re riddled with self-doubt and insecurities. When you find yourself feeling this way, reach out to someone you love and trust for a self-esteem boost. They’ll be there to pick you up, dust you off and remind you how amazing you are and how much you have to offer to this world.

Friends push you to be a better person

Great friends want you to grow into the best version of yourself. They challenge us to do better and be better. What’s more, a friend’s positive values can rub off. For example, if they are kind and generous, friendly and ambitious, studies show you are more likely to embrace and develop these same values.