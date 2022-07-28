All Indiana

Kolache Factory announces contest winners

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winners of the fourth Kolache Factory’s “Create a New Kolache” contest have been named.

Grace Ravenna of Carmel is the bronze winner, 3rd place. She created the “It’s All Greek to Me” Kolache, which includes seasoned gyro meat, feta cheese, diced red onions, and tomatoes with tzatziki sauce. The second place winner is a woman from Spring, Texas. The first place winner is a woman in St. Louis

News 8 spoke with Lan Haywood from the Kolache Factory in Carmel to get a taste of the winning Kolache called the “Millennial”.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Parents feel pain of inflation during back-to-school shopping

Local /

Testing confirms rape suspect was father of Ohio girl’s aborted fetus

Indiana News /

Restaurante mexicano en Noblesville cierra después de casi 25 años, cita proyecto vial de la ciudad

Latinx /

Study finds vitamin D supplements rendered useless

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.