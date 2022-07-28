All Indiana

Kolache Factory announces contest winners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winners of the fourth Kolache Factory’s “Create a New Kolache” contest have been named.

Grace Ravenna of Carmel is the bronze winner, 3rd place. She created the “It’s All Greek to Me” Kolache, which includes seasoned gyro meat, feta cheese, diced red onions, and tomatoes with tzatziki sauce. The second place winner is a woman from Spring, Texas. The first place winner is a woman in St. Louis

News 8 spoke with Lan Haywood from the Kolache Factory in Carmel to get a taste of the winning Kolache called the “Millennial”.