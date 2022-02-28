All Indiana

Kolache Factory to celebrate 40th Anniversary with free Kolaches tomorrow

Kolache Factory is celebrating the iconic pandemic-proof snack with a giveaway!

On Tuesday, March 1, every customer at every store nationwide can celebrate National Kolache Day with a free fruit or cream cheese kolache from 6 a.m.– 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

The Czech-inspired pastry filled with savory and sweet fruits, meats, and cheeses, is experiencing a resurgence as the newest wave of kolache lovers pushed Kolache Factory sales to an all-time high in 2021 , with its best year of sales in the company’s 40-year history, despite the pandemic!

Now local bakeries are prepping thousands of pounds of soft, sweet dough and sweet, gooey fillings to give away as many kolaches to as many people as possible on March 1!

“The pandemic has been challenging but it also pushed us to be better and ultimately brought our kolache loyalists out in droves, as our handheld and easy-to-grab-and-go kolaches turned out to be the perfect pandemic food,” says Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen. “We are excited to head into our 40th year of business at the top of our game and can’t wait to say thank you to our customers with a free kolache on our favorite day of the year, National Kolache Day!”

Here’s how to get your FREE kolache:

Call ahead, go online, or walk up (or drive-thru) to any Kolache Factory location and say “National Kolache Day” for a FREE fruit or cream cheese kolache! This festive offer is only good on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, so mark your calendars to start your day with a free kolache! One per customer. No substitutions. No purchase necessary. While supplies last.

Due to the expected high volume, you’re recommended to order ahead at kolachefactorytogo.com to make sure your favorites are ready and waiting for you. Curbside pickup is available at locations without drive-thrus.

Indiana Locations:

890 East 116th St. #100 Carmel, IN 46032

10460 North Michigan Road Carmel, IN 46032

9650 Allisonville Rd Indianapolis, IN 46250

For more information, visit kolachefactory.com.