Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library celebrating Banned Books Week

by: Divine Triplett
The Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library (KVML) in Indianapolis is celebrating Banned Books Week from September 22-28 with special events every day. As a national leader in the fight against censorship, KVML supports the American Library Association’s Banned Books Week by promoting the freedom to read, think, and speak freely.

All events will take place at the Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library, located at 543 Indiana Ave.

Chris Lafave, Curator, and Dwight Simmons, a Comedian, say teachers and Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) students can attend for free, and students attending for class will receive attendance slips. Spots are limited, so RSVPs are encouraged.

If you can’t attend but still want to support the fight for free speech, KVML is accepting donations to help continue its work. They hope to raise $10,000 during Banned Books Week to support future programs and the next generation of writers and thinkers.

